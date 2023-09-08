Create New Account
Bushwick Brooklyn At A Men Migrant Shelter
Bushwick Brooklyn At A Men Migrant Shelter

NYPD officers were confiscating illegal bikes and scooters when migrants started attacking the NYPD officers.


Sixteen unregistered mopeds were seized .

Police arrested six people, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed, charging them with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and other charges. Three of the men were also charged with assaulting a police officer, the spokesperson said.

