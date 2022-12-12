Here’s the Most Common Issues Music Therapy Can Help With

If you’re experiencing these issues, this might just be what you need. 🆘

In this video, Lee Gerdes, the CEO of Cereset, a wellness company that helps its clients relax their brains, to manage stress, and achieve restful sleep with their patented BrainEcho® neuromodulation technology, talks about the most common issues their patented BrainEcho® neuromodulation technology can help patients with. 👇



According to Lee, people experiencing anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, and even those with concussions have seen TREMENDOUS improvement thanks to their patented BrainEcho® neuromodulation technology. 🙌



If you are interested in finding out more about neuromodulation and how it can help you, check out the website in my profile.

