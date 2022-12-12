Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Here’s the Most Common Issues Music Therapy Can Help With
105 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

If you’re experiencing these issues, this might just be what you need. 🆘
In this video, Lee Gerdes, the CEO of Cereset, a wellness company that helps its clients relax their brains, to manage stress, and achieve restful sleep with their patented BrainEcho® neuromodulation technology, talks about the most common issues their patented BrainEcho® neuromodulation technology can help patients with. 👇

According to Lee, people experiencing anxiety, depression, chronic fatigue, and even those with concussions have seen TREMENDOUS improvement thanks to their patented BrainEcho® neuromodulation technology. 🙌

If you are interested in finding out more about neuromodulation and how it can help you, check out the website in my profile.

Keywords
musictherapistanxietymanagementdepressionandanxiety

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket