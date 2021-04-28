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Jim Goad: Diversity And Guilt Are The Weapons of the New Cold War
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Acclaimed author and controversial figure, Jim Goad joins with Harrison to discuss the tools being used to weaponize each other against one another in the new Cold War.
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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