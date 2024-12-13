THEIR BIGGEST BATTLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former extreme triathlete, Heiko Sepp, describes how his life came crashing down after suffering an extreme injury after his second COVID-19 vaccine in a new documentary inspired by his battle to regain his health. Astrazeneca vaccine trial participant, Brianne Dressen, who has also suffered life-altering injuries from the COVID vaccine, joins with encouraging news of how you can provide help getting Heiko to the US to receive the medical attention he desperately needs with the cooperation of React19 in which she is co-chair.