【G-Times News】Naomi Wolf: BioNTech Is a Joint Venture with CCP Aligned & Shanghai Based Pharma Company Fosun

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On April 27th in an interview with Steve Bannon in War Room, Naomi Wolf shared more updates on Pfizer investigation.
She said a BioNTech’s filing to US SEC commission reviewed by her team showed that a technology transfer from BioNTech to China was 100% completed by the end of 2021, and they were boasting about it as one of their milestones and accomplishments.