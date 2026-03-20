BREAKING: NEW CBDC LAUNCH! - Elon Musk's XMoney & New Energy LOCKDOWNS Imminent!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the launch of XMoney in April as Elon Musk claims it will be the source of ALL transactions.





As we've warned before, you don't need the central bank itself to launch the cashless system. Much like VISA and Mastercard are not mandated, for the sake of convenience, soon everyone will be forced into the new digital monetary system with digital IDs.





Social medias were always a testing ground for surveillance and social credit.





XMoney which has contracts with the Pentagon and has a partnership with VISA will soon be launched as xAI also takes Pentagon contracts to work with the Department Of Defense. GROK also helps people do their taxes while absorbing this information.





It is building a digital ID system, as is the X social media application.





As Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said in the UK, the digital ID is only mandated for migrants (which will help them source biometrics) but while it is voluntary for others, you won't be able to participate in everyday life without it. That's coercion.





This digital money system will be the same. They're crashing the monetary system on purpose right now to replace it with this surveillance system.





As Elon says AI will destroy humanity and take over all jobs in the coming years, he's also the number one person developing it while creating the new monetary system. In regards to jobs, he takes the WEF approach by pushing Universal Basic Income (UBI).





Elon Musk also pushes carbon taxes and wants to put chips in your brain attached to a Pentagon funded mesh network while creating a hive mind system with satellites.





Meanwhile with the Iran War heating up and the Strait of Hormuz shuttered, has prices are skyrocketing and watchdog groups that work with defense departments are calling for full fledged energy/grid lockdowns, exactly as we've warned of for years while being called "black pilled."





These energy lockdowns include restrictions on travel, rationing, being forced to stay at home, share resources, limit car access, force government transportation, reduce speed limits and push people into a 15 Minute City type environment.





This begs the question, are people actually prepared with storable foods? Are people still dependent on banks? It's about to get really bad and most are still sitting on their hands saying "let's wait and see what happens" while it quite literally IS happening.





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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