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Armageddon: Loud Cry of truth versus the loud lies of Babylon (3)
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70 views • October 21, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. Their website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Their channel is DCMEDIA.
Following Sabbath worship services being held on Sabbath morning, October 9, 2021, pastor Craig and I spoke about the Armageddon of biblical truth versus the lies being perpetrated by the Vatican’s Jesuits which they have infiltrated in the harlot daughters of the ‘mother church’, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
In his excellent sermon, pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church speaks in further details on the battle of Armageddon between biblical truth versus the lies being perpetrated by the Vatican’s Jesuits which they have infiltrated in the harlot daughters of the ‘mother church’, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. Their website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Their channel is DCMEDIA.
Following Sabbath worship services being held on Sabbath morning, October 9, 2021, pastor Craig and I spoke about the Armageddon of biblical truth versus the lies being perpetrated by the Vatican’s Jesuits which they have infiltrated in the harlot daughters of the ‘mother church’, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
In his excellent sermon, pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church speaks in further details on the battle of Armageddon between biblical truth versus the lies being perpetrated by the Vatican’s Jesuits which they have infiltrated in the harlot daughters of the ‘mother church’, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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