Radical Truth #50 - Sikhs vs. Muslims: Because They’re Not the Same

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People commonly mistake Sikhs for Muslims, however, there are major differences between Sikhism and Islam. Tony will share those differences, the history of Muslim-Sikh relations, and a recent encounter he had with two women: one of them had a knife!
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate