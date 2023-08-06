How To Work Your Way Up to a 10-Acre Homestead & How to Make Farmers Cheese | Ep 105









As Teryn embarks on her family’s journey to set up their own homestead, she went to learn first-hand how to go from the suburbs to a 2.5-acre homestead. This is also the story of the Goodgasell’s who eventually graduated to a 10-acre farmstead. On location for a special episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, at Goody Farms in Joplin, MO, for the Robert Scott Bell Family Union Homestead Event. James & Lesley Goodgasell show you how to make farmers cheese, easily from scratch. The couple also dives into their homestead journey, how they make it work financially and how to keep their spiritual health in check.

Farmers Cheese Recipe:

•Heat milk to 172, pasteurizing it 185

•1/2 cup apple cider or distilled vinegar per gallon of milk

•Strain out cheese curds

•using cheese cloth, squeeze out whey

•optional: mix seasoning or herbs

•Press into cheese mold

•Put 25lb weight on it or push down cheese press arm for 24 hours.

•Enjoy!





