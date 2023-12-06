Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHaDoWCa7 tells the story of "The King and His Hawk" from The Book of Virtues
channel image
SHaDoWCa7
2 Subscribers
15 views
Published 19 hours ago

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Originally uploaded to YouTube on August 15, 2013.
SHaDoWCa7 is especially drawn to children and has a heart for teaching good moral values according to the Ten Commandments of God. She stands firm in her biblical beliefs and that we are all held accountable to "do unto others as you would have them do to you."

Keywords
childrennighttimechildstorycharliemoralspuppetcatfableteachinglessonstorytimeinstructionbook readingnurseryanger managementbedtimetaledestiny crossshadowca7book of virtues

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket