Iraq War, U.S. Military Protecting GILGAMESH Tomb and PORTAL Tech? Sarah Westall and Paul Wallis
Old Testament Tells Story of Alien Human Origins with Paul Wallis - Part 1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQHsaAU1KUde/

"Paul Anthony Wallis, a senior Churchman, served 33 years as an Archdeacon, a church doctor and a Theological Educator in the Anglican Church. As a researcher and author he began to realize the original texts did not align with the current interpretations. His series of books outlines what he believes are the original true meanings of the ancient biblical texts."




etportalsnephilimancient historysarah westalldivine councilgilgameshancient documentspaul wallisancient biblical texts

