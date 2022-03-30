Adesso credo che la Terra è una palla rotante: 10 e più ragioni 13 Luglio 2018

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Adesso credo che la Terra è una palla rotante: 10 e più ragioni 13 Luglio 2018
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3987 views • March 30, 2022
Dal canale MrThriveAndSurvive https://youtu.be/JTlF8wF8a70
Qui 10 e più prove che dimostrano che la Terra è una palla rotante. A meno che tu non abbia 6 anni o una buona laurea, non puoi rifiutare queste evidenze solide come la roccia. Dai Terrapiattisti, per favore!
Qui 10 e più prove che dimostrano che la Terra è una palla rotante. A meno che tu non abbia 6 anni o una buona laurea, non puoi rifiutare queste evidenze solide come la roccia. Dai Terrapiattisti, per favore!
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