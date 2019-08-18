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Episode 052 – Creating Family-Friendly Stays: How to do It and Why it Means More Money for You
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17 views • August 18, 2019
Michelle continues last week’s talk about her family travels and how creating a Family-Friendly property can mean more money for you. She gives you tips and tricks to creating the perfect family environment: one where the parents can relax and enjoy their vacation just as much as the kids. Plus, if you do it right, you can have families join you year after year making your property a “family tradition!” Don’t forget, the Membership Site re-opens on August 16th, so mark your calendars and go to our site to get on the Wait List so you won’t miss out. Don’t hesitate to download the show notes and pick up some cool free gifts by going to https://www.ShortTermRentalRevenue.com .
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