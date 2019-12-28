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World's largest cat alive (Episode #70) - Massive Liger
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70 views • December 28, 2019
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#Insanely #Large #Liger #big #beast
So.... what is the largest cat alive??
Tiger fans say the siberian tiger
Lion fans says barbary lion....
the real answer is the liger.... but the father must always be a male lion....and not a tiger.... if a tiger is the father... then the opposite Tigon will be smaller than the liger and possibly than the both parents.
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#Insanely #Large #Liger #big #beast
So.... what is the largest cat alive??
Tiger fans say the siberian tiger
Lion fans says barbary lion....
the real answer is the liger.... but the father must always be a male lion....and not a tiger.... if a tiger is the father... then the opposite Tigon will be smaller than the liger and possibly than the both parents.
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
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