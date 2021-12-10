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Gurcharan Singh: Agenda 2030 means the end of human civilization [Chinese subtitle] 古恰蘭·辛格警告：2030議程意味著人類文明的終結
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20 views • December 10, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Gurcharan: Agenda 2030 Means The End Of Human Civilisation〉，頻道「Resistance GB」，2021年9月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXS72ovt49U
原影片出處：〈Gurcharan: Agenda 2030 Means The End Of Human Civilisation〉，頻道「Resistance GB」，2021年9月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXS72ovt49U
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