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‘Anti-Greta’ interview | Climate change nightmares haunt children (MIRRORED)
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239 views • March 06, 2020
‘Anti-Greta’ interview | Climate change nightmares haunt children (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RT at:-
https://youtu.be/pHcjQJbtsM0
The media have invented the ‘anti-Greta’ label to portray her as an “evil right antichrist,” but it only attracted more people to her ideas, Naomi Seibt, who says the human effect on climate change is vastly exaggerated, told RT.
Seibt calls herself a “climate realist” and bluntly rejects the term “climate change denier,” which is another label used to describe her and her supporters by the opposing side. It implies that “we’re just selfish and ignorant,” but it’s not the case, she pointed out.
“We’re about being scientific skeptics and looking into more sensible ways to improve the environment to be more in line with our values when it comes to interacting with nature,” the 19-year-old said.
It looks a much less radical stance than the one of 17-year-old environmental activist and mainstream media darling Greta Thunberg, who insists that mankind must urgently cut emissions to zero to avoid a catastrophic breakdown of the climate on Earth.
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Mirrored from YouTube channel RT at:-
https://youtu.be/pHcjQJbtsM0
The media have invented the ‘anti-Greta’ label to portray her as an “evil right antichrist,” but it only attracted more people to her ideas, Naomi Seibt, who says the human effect on climate change is vastly exaggerated, told RT.
Seibt calls herself a “climate realist” and bluntly rejects the term “climate change denier,” which is another label used to describe her and her supporters by the opposing side. It implies that “we’re just selfish and ignorant,” but it’s not the case, she pointed out.
“We’re about being scientific skeptics and looking into more sensible ways to improve the environment to be more in line with our values when it comes to interacting with nature,” the 19-year-old said.
It looks a much less radical stance than the one of 17-year-old environmental activist and mainstream media darling Greta Thunberg, who insists that mankind must urgently cut emissions to zero to avoid a catastrophic breakdown of the climate on Earth.
MORE: https://on.rt.com/ac64
Subscribe to RT! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwvZwUam-URkxB7g4USKpg?sub_confirmation=1
RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcqaNzNSc
Check out http://rt.com
Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/rttv
#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.
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