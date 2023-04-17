Create New Account
Only A Revolution Can Turn This Around
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Streamed live on Apr 14, 2023

It's time for the church to wake up! It's time for a rainbow revolution!


Join the Movement to take the rainbow back: https://takingtherainbowback.com


Sign up for texts from Rabbi. Text the keyword RABBI to the phone number 88777

#TakingTheRainbowBack


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiMnW-X_Uv4

Keywords
revolutionrainbowmovementdiscovering the jewish jesustake the rainbow back

