Only A Revolution Can Turn This Around

Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Streamed live on Apr 14, 2023
It's time for the church to wake up! It's time for a rainbow revolution!
Join the Movement to take the rainbow back: https://takingtherainbowback.com
Sign up for texts from Rabbi. Text the keyword RABBI to the phone number 88777
#TakingTheRainbowBack
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiMnW-X_Uv4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.