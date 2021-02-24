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PATRIOTS IN TUNE #312: DR. WAR #MAGAMusicSpotlight 2-23-2021
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10 views • February 24, 2021
Dr. War is an artist, a graphic designer, video editor and producer, music producer, writer, and more...
He is from Greensboro, NC but have been all over the U.S. He's performed in Iowa, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and more...
Dr WAR is a patriot and uses his voice to reach fellow Americans. His music is designed to inform and unite fellow patriots in the fight to save America from the socialists, liberals, democrats, marxists, etc.that want to see this country overturned and destroyed! WAR is an extension of Winston Alexander Ritter. The Dr. comes from a desire to receive a doctorate in psychology. Together it forms Dr. WAR.
Free downloads: https://www.reverbnation.com/drwar1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcnzX1FWo79Cek7cwReYrQ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drwar22
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/winstonar2/
SUBSCRIBE! Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide️!
We are dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST ~&~ Catturd Wednesday's from 12:00pm Noon - 2:00pm EST
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Check out https://www.PatriotsInTune.net ~&~ https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
He is from Greensboro, NC but have been all over the U.S. He's performed in Iowa, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and more...
Dr WAR is a patriot and uses his voice to reach fellow Americans. His music is designed to inform and unite fellow patriots in the fight to save America from the socialists, liberals, democrats, marxists, etc.that want to see this country overturned and destroyed! WAR is an extension of Winston Alexander Ritter. The Dr. comes from a desire to receive a doctorate in psychology. Together it forms Dr. WAR.
Free downloads: https://www.reverbnation.com/drwar1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcnzX1FWo79Cek7cwReYrQ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drwar22
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/winstonar2/
SUBSCRIBE! Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide️!
We are dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Patriots In Tune channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST ~&~ Catturd Wednesday's from 12:00pm Noon - 2:00pm EST
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Check out https://www.PatriotsInTune.net ~&~ https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
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