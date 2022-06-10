Act, And God Will Act - Attorney Tom Renz

The man most feared by the globalist tyrants makes his return to the Liberty Monks. Attorney Renz details the victories good is having over the evil of the attempted globalist takeover. There is still work to be done to save the Republic!





Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, and even Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors and Make Americans Free Again. His website is www.Renz-Law.com.





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