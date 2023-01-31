Amazon Executive Grilled By UK MPs Over Bot Firing Workers

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MIRRORED from PoliticsJOE
15 Nov 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Frgi_bf3UfU&t=9s&ab_channel=PoliticsJOE
Amazon's Head of Public Policy in Europe, Brian Palmer was
in front of the BEIS Select Committee, where Labour MPs challenged him again
and again on the companies draconian approach to workers' rights.