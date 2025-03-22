This is a very big scam alert! Do not pay any money except for the information that you see on the screen. The scammers are out there and they've already scammed two people. Don't be in a hurry to throw your money away. I'm currently not offering any courses to do with free men on the land nonsense or anything to do with cryptocurrency until a later date and I will make a big announcement on that when it's time to do it. Please be careful. If you haven't spoken to me in person on the phone or in a chat room, then do not hand any money over to anybody.