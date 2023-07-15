Create New Account
🤡 CLIMATE CHANGE AGENDA - REDUCE POPULATION - When We Invest in Clean Energy and Electric Vehicles and "REDUCE POPULATION" ... - Kamala Harris, VP
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
934 Subscribers
142 views
Published Yesterday

🤡 When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water, - Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris Admits Climate Scam's Goal Is DEPOPULATION. 

Climate change is fake science, only a way to reduce the population and Globalists, WEF's agenda. Whose children is she referring to, left after reducing the population? 

