Repairs of Crimean Bridge Damages is in Full Swing. The Fuel Tanks that Burned Down after the Explosion are Removed with the help of Cranes. - 100922

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Repair of damages on the Crimean bridge is in full swing. The fuel tanks that burned down after the explosion are removed with the help of cranes of the repair train, and at this time the reverse movement of vehicles along one lane is organized.
Automobile traffic in two lanes was launched on the Crimean bridge, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin.