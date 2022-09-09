Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2870a - It Has Begun, The [CB]/Biden Administration Make Their Move On Bitcoin
210 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2870a - Sept 8, 2022

It Has Begun, The [CB]/Biden Administration Make Their Move On Bitcoin

The UK is now reversing it's policies on fracking, is this the start of something new. The climate czar has used more carbon than everyday people. CA is a total nightmare, blackouts, people charging their car with gas powered generators, tells you everything you need to know. [CB]/Biden make their move on Bitcoin, that didn't take long.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^  

Keywords
bitcoinpoliticsrecessioninflationcentral bankweffed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket