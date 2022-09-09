X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2870a - It Has Begun, The [CB]/Biden Administration Make Their Move On Bitcoin

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2870a - Sept 8, 2022
It Has Begun, The [CB]/Biden Administration Make Their Move On Bitcoin
The UK is now reversing it's policies on fracking, is this the start of something new. The climate czar has used more carbon than everyday people. CA is a total nightmare, blackouts, people charging their car with gas powered generators, tells you everything you need to know. [CB]/Biden make their move on Bitcoin, that didn't take long.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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