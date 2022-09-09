X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2870a - It Has Begun, The [CB]/Biden Administration Make Their Move On Bitcoin

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2870a - Sept 8, 2022
It Has Begun, The [CB]/Biden Administration Make Their Move On Bitcoin
The UK is now reversing it's policies on fracking, is this the start of something new. The climate czar has used more carbon than everyday people. CA is a total nightmare, blackouts, people charging their car with gas powered generators, tells you everything you need to know. [CB]/Biden make their move on Bitcoin, that didn't take long.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.