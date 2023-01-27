Keys for Having Successful Conversations Over the Holidays - and Beyond - pt 1

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/





Virtually everyone across the planet is being challenged to have important conversations without losing valued relationships. Kimberly and Foster have had decades of experience with this, and are still learning all the time. This is one of the most commonly asked questions from our network and in this video, Kimberly and Foster break down their communication strategies to help us all optimize our ability to maintain relations across divergent worldviews.





For more background download and read Foster’s analysis - COVERT 19 - https://www.thriveon.com/media/covert-19