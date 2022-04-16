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R$E: A Satanic Planned 'ILLUSION' Is Coming Upon The Earth! [13.04.2022]
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100 views • April 16, 2022
Watch out for this deception and the fables that are coming upon the earth.
NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] Blue Beam Project
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nasa+operation+blue+beam&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPAYbbGLYlE
6,014 views Apr 13, 2022
R$E - Round SaturnsEye
59.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G7-c9C3hrzA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
Subscribe to RISEN: http://shorturl.at/rEJP2
An R$E Production 2022
http://rseonline.org
NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] Blue Beam Project
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nasa+operation+blue+beam&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPAYbbGLYlE
6,014 views Apr 13, 2022
R$E - Round SaturnsEye
59.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G7-c9C3hrzA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIsYlLpgMOFfixJ0y1vR2UQ
Subscribe to RISEN: http://shorturl.at/rEJP2
An R$E Production 2022
http://rseonline.org
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