04.24.23 New Tackers ! Unboxing Some New Brew Swag

I ordered some new swag from tintackers.com As always the fit and finish are 5x5. This time I went with some local flavor and I really like these. They'll make rotating appearances in the back drop from time to time.Thanks for stopping by.

Be the Big 3 my friends

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

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