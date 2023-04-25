Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
04.24.23 New Tackers ! Unboxing Some New Brew Swag
4 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 17 hours ago |

I ordered some new swag from tintackers.com As always the fit and finish are 5x5. This time I went with some local flavor and I really like these. They'll make rotating appearances in the back drop from time to time.Thanks for stopping by.

Be the Big 3 my friends

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
unboxingdecormetric-fridaydrink-localbeerandgearbrewsandviewstin-tackersbeer-swagman-cavetackersbeer-signs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket