From Burj Khalifa to Palm Towers: How Dubai’s Landmarks Stay Cool the Green Way

Dubai’s iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Towers stay cool through smart, sustainable systems. This video highlights how the Dubai World Trade Centre District Cooling network delivers energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions that support the city’s green vision.