Glyphosate/"Roundup" Suppresses Vitamin D Activation & What to Do About It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short & fast intro. of the world’s 1st 95% Ultraviolet B Vitamin D Light Therapy System to compensate for glyphosate /"Roundup" suppressing the activation of Vit. D and to reduce your risk for all types of cancers AND all-cause mortality by LumaNova affiliate, Danny "The Glyphyosate Guy" Tseng (Even MORE EFFECTIVE than the sun says Vit. D expert & author of "The Vitamin D Solution," Dr. Michael Holick, at increasing the active/circulating form of Vitamin D3 called 25(OH) in a published paper!)
See below for the links mentioned:
https://luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a di$count, apply the following discount code at checkout:
howtodieofnothing – COMING SOON!
To easily share, use: tinyurl.com–COMING SOON!
$$$$$ To help others reduce their risk of all cancers AND risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
To easily share, use: tinyurl.com–COMING SOON!
To view my e-Guide, "16 Factors that Determine How Much Time You Need to Expose Your Bare Skin to the Sun in Order to Produce Adequate" Amounts of Vitamin D3," visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/HowMuchTimeInTheSun
tinyurl.com/HowMuchSunTime
tinyurl.com/VitaminDAndSunExposureFactors
tinyurl.com/VitaminDsunFactors
Learn all about this crucial HORMONE by visiting any of the below:
tinyurl.com/vitaminDforDummies
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/vitaminD101
To view Dr. Holick's paper, see:
COMING SOON!
If you happen to place an order for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order and/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to 1 or all of the below emails so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, and/or get you off to a FAST start!:
[email protected] (PRIMARY)
and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360
with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly anymore.