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Si Putin no recupera Ucrania ANTES del reseteo, la pierde PARA SIEMPRE
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31 views • March 03, 2022
Si Putin no recupera Ucrania ahora, la pierde para siempre. El parteaguas será tan inmenso durante el reseteo de la civilización, y las nuevas tecnologías introducidas serán tan impactantes en la vida de los seres humanos, de que después del reseteo será prácticamente imposible.
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