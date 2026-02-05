BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: Catherine Austin-Fitts warns of Digital ID having total financial control
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
683 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
502 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to massnoncompliance.com


“Once you accept Digital ID, you no longer exist as a person. You become a QR code — an access point that can be edited, restricted, or deleted.”


Digital ID is about control. It will be the ultimate tool of slavery. DO NOT accept the digital ID as your free life will come to an end. And then, following this digital ID, then the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, will be enforced.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacontrolson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather goddigital idalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfinancial controlfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Cassie B.
Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Mike Adams
Gold and silver markets in TURMOIL as Trump&#8217;s Fed nominee triggers historic sell-off

Gold and silver markets in TURMOIL as Trump’s Fed nominee triggers historic sell-off

Kevin Hughes
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Belle Carter
The Ultimate Financial Survival Guide: Eliminating Counter-Party Risk Before the System Collapses

The Ultimate Financial Survival Guide: Eliminating Counter-Party Risk Before the System Collapses

Mike Adams
Bitcoin crashes 40% but historic “fire-sale” signal suggests rebound ahead

Bitcoin crashes 40% but historic “fire-sale” signal suggests rebound ahead

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy