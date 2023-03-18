Joe Rogan: The culture shifted, now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma & authoritarianism

@joerogan says the culture shifted, and now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma, and authoritarianism:
"If you stop looking in terms of red and blue — look at the actions. Whether it's war, suppression of free speech, or mandatory pharmacological interventions. That used to all be associated with the authoritarian right, and now those things are being embraced by the left."
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1637155674533789696?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.