Joe Rogan: The culture shifted, now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma & authoritarianism

"If you stop looking in terms of red and blue — look at the actions. Whether it's war, suppression of free speech, or mandatory pharmacological interventions. That used to all be associated with the authoritarian right, and now those things are being embraced by the left."





