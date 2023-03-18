Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Rogan: The culture shifted, now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma & authoritarianism
43 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

@joerogan says the culture shifted, and now the left embraces war, censorship, big pharma, and authoritarianism:


"If you stop looking in terms of red and blue — look at the actions. Whether it's war, suppression of free speech, or mandatory pharmacological interventions. That used to all be associated with the authoritarian right, and now those things are being embraced by the left."


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1637155674533789696?s=20

Keywords
the leftjoe roganpowerfuljrewake up calljre experience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket