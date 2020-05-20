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مقطع من الدكتور أندريو كوفمان يلخص موضوع كورونا واللقاح له
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45 views • May 20, 2020
كل أحاديث هذا الطبيب الصادق يتم منعها وحجبها حالياً في وسائل التباعد الاحتماعي القديمة
للمزيد ابحثوا ضمن Brighteon
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
د.أندريو يفضح حقيقة فيروس كورونا: http://www.alaalsayid.com/index.php?artid=3892
وهنا المقال نفسه دون حاجة لتنزيل ملف: https://novax.org/?p=5143
لكن يمكن ايجادها بالبحث على موقع فيديو بديل مثل https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=andrew+kaufman&submit=
للمزيد ابحثوا ضمن Brighteon
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
د.أندريو يفضح حقيقة فيروس كورونا: http://www.alaalsayid.com/index.php?artid=3892
وهنا المقال نفسه دون حاجة لتنزيل ملف: https://novax.org/?p=5143
لكن يمكن ايجادها بالبحث على موقع فيديو بديل مثل https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=andrew+kaufman&submit=
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