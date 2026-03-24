I'm so sick of political misdirection and BS

ALL of the criminals calling themselves "government"

belong behind bars!





They certainly should not have control over anything

There's ONE #Luciferian #Cult which basically rules the world





That model don't deviate much

Iran is likely "in the club" too





mirror of The Crowhouse





original video:

WARNING! Total System Collapse Incoming

https://youtu.be/96rFxWydxos