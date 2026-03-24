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I'm so sick of political misdirection and BS
ALL of the criminals calling themselves "government"
belong behind bars!
They certainly should not have control over anything
There's ONE #Luciferian #Cult which basically rules the world
That model don't deviate much
Iran is likely "in the club" too
mirror of The Crowhouse
original video:
WARNING! Total System Collapse Incoming