Anthony Joshua Death & History of World Empire
Rational TV
Rational TV
73 views • 2 days ago

This video touches on: - The Anthony Joshua abduction and assassination and, includes historical analysis of empires, biblical history, and current geopolitical-economic injustices and subjugation done by world empire today.  The Bible reveals that there are only 5 major empires in all human history -- led by particular races of people. This does not mean that some lesser "empires" from other races won't exist but it means that these lesser "empires" cannot be compared to the most dominant one in existence during its historical period or epoch. We are currently living under the last one. It has been in power for 2,300 years since Alexander the Great. It is the European empire. The power centers within the empire of the European race do change but the race as a whole has not lost its role as the dominant empire.  

- The dramatic fall of Lucifer and how it mirrors and relates to the current world empire losing ethics and being driven by wickedness. The manner in which the current world empire perpetrates systemic exploitation and suppression of the economic development of weak nations via debt, economic control, and political interference -- is also delved into.

- The identity of the final major empire controlling global economic subjugation mechanisms using the IMF,  world bank, and WTO policies etc., to maintain coercive control using debt, currency devaluation and the suppression of manufacturing and food production in weak nations.


Technical Terminology Explained: - Neo-Colonialism: A form of indirect  (or rather disguised) control over smaller nations by larger powerful states, characterized by economic and cultural domination and the extensive use of traitorous political puppets.

- Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs): Economic policy frameworks imposed by international financial institutions that condition loans on austerity measures (i.e. tax hikes, spending cuts or both, cutting public services and social programs, which all leads to a slower economy and job losses) in weak nations.

- Odious Debt: Debt incurred by a regime for purposes that do not benefit the population; often considered illegitimate.

Finally, the so called Minnesota welfare fraud scandal is analyzed with facts, along with the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal and, Trump pardoning  Lawrence Duran who was sentenced to 50 years in prison for -- at the time - the largest medicare fraud scheme in history in which he filed 866,000 false claims and received $205 million. The video also exposes the "Renee Good" shooting hoax and briefly touches upon "George Floyd" and also talks about the airstrikes done to Nigeria last December and the ongoing US airstrikes in Somalia.

Keywords
current eventsnewshoaxpoliticspropagandademocratempireglobalistsrepublicanfraudminnesotawelfareminneapolisnigeriageorge floydsomalianthony joshuarenee good
