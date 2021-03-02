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Psalm 151 - The hidden Psalm of David
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41 views • March 02, 2021
Psalm 151 is the name given to a short psalm that is found in most copies of the Septuagint but not in the Masoretic Text of the Hebrew Bible. "This Psalm is ascribed to David when he slew Goliath in single combat". It is also included in some manuscripts of the Peshitta.
Praise God for David!
Praise God for David!
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