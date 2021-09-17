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JOE BIDEN, GO FUCK YOURSELF" [2021-09-13] - TERESA MARIE FELIX (MIRRORED)
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798 views • September 17, 2021
JOE BIDEN, GO FUCK YOURSELF" [2021-09-13] - TERESA MARIE FELIX (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sergeant Major at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nh485S4Ctsqt/
Beijing Biden mandates school employees to take the Death Jab or lose their jobs. Teresa Marie Felix and all of her employees that cook and serve school meals have ha…
MORE
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sergeant Major at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nh485S4Ctsqt/
Beijing Biden mandates school employees to take the Death Jab or lose their jobs. Teresa Marie Felix and all of her employees that cook and serve school meals have ha…
MORE
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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