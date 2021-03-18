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Dr Vernon Coleman - Betrayed by Politicians, Betrayed by Journalists, Betrayed by Doctors
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71 views • March 18, 2021
It was Schopenhauer who said that: "... all truth passes through three stages: First it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident."
History has shown, time and time again, that this is absolutely true of all attempts to introduce fresh, original thinking into medical practice.
The medical profession has a long history of promoting useless and dangerous treatments, of resisting change, even when it is supported by strong
evidence, of protecting existing practices (however harmful they might be) and of opposing helpful ones.
For more unbiased information about important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
History has shown, time and time again, that this is absolutely true of all attempts to introduce fresh, original thinking into medical practice.
The medical profession has a long history of promoting useless and dangerous treatments, of resisting change, even when it is supported by strong
evidence, of protecting existing practices (however harmful they might be) and of opposing helpful ones.
For more unbiased information about important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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