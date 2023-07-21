SHOCKING White House Report CONFIRMS Chemtrails

Two Bit da Vinci
July 20, 2023
Geoengineering
I remember hearing about chemtrails as a kid, in the 90s, this idea that secret government agencies were spraying chemicals high in the air using airplanes. That the trails left behind high altitude planes were secret chemicals for nefarious purposes. But I recently read about a new report commissioned by the US Government to do sort of just that... if there's always a little truth to every conspiracy, what on Earth are we going to uncover on this one? Let's figure this out together, and see what it means for us Earthicans.
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:44 - White House Report
2:20 - Chemtrails History
6:30 - Contrails
8:10 - Impact of Air travel
9:00 - New Evidence?
11:05 - Cloud Seeding
14:05 - Unintended Consequences
what we'll cover
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfFkxVSGf6A
