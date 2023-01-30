And We Know 1.28.2023 SOROS making HEADLINES, Durham on TIME, PSYOPS are HERE! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
January 28, 2023
Let’s see, Pfizer exec undercover vid goes viral and … launch a death by cops, push black lives matter, release the Pelosi tape, do whatever it takes to stop everyone from waking up to Durham and SOROS…. So great to be able to call them out, see their tacts and show them for everyone to see… here we go.
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