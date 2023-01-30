Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 1.28.2023 SOROS making HEADLINES, Durham on TIME, PSYOPS are HERE! PRAY!
59 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


January 28, 2023


Let’s see, Pfizer exec undercover vid goes viral and … launch a death by cops, push black lives matter, release the Pelosi tape, do whatever it takes to stop everyone from waking up to Durham and SOROS…. So great to be able to call them out, see their tacts and show them for everyone to see… here we go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27jpkc-1.28.23-soros-making-headlines-durham-on-time-psyops-are-here-pray.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsdeathheadlinesblmchristiantimegeorge sorosjohn durhampsyopscopswaking upprayblack lives matterundercoverpfizerpaul pelosiltand we knowexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket