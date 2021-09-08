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Johnathan Ramirez Stops By Waking the Future! A Look At "Vaccines" In Chickens 09-07-2021
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30 views • September 08, 2021
Johnathan Ramirez from Thriving Earth Farm comes back with us tonight to talk about the effects of vaccines in poultry. The connection between them and what we are seeing now could be there and questions should be asked! Apologies for the abrupt ending on this one guys an emergency came up at the end.
Johnathan's Website:
thrivingearthfarm.com
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/leaky-vaccines-can-produce-stronger-versions-of-viruses-072715?fbclid=IwAR1lAIStuI9zZWCH2NOJkITX_1MD3lhuwznRzrZmXaidWmxPp3jzFBO_UG8
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/tthis-chicken-vaccine-makes-virus-dangerous?fbclid=IwAR3FFpeotVxT2bWE3xt-HV1EKZBd-td2x7top17EU-n8MEfn_AHXFYEVy0I
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/leaky-vaccines-enhance-spread-of-deadlier-chicken-viruses
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pbio.1002198&;fbclid=IwAR3vJFk2SUreU7ZtYUzehZMX1ZK_uQqtENJkRkxsSgZUaeQVphI4uD4n_48
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-variant-specific-covid-vaccine/?fbclid=IwAR0HYnpSXX2N1nk4bSqGl8vcB6AgOdjZvY2wgcJfkTJuZqxapHJCJ7DlN_0
Thumbnail Link:
https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/app/uploads/2015/07/Chicken-Cancer_NYT-Feb-30-1970.jpg
Johnathan's Website:
thrivingearthfarm.com
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.healthline.com/health-news/leaky-vaccines-can-produce-stronger-versions-of-viruses-072715?fbclid=IwAR1lAIStuI9zZWCH2NOJkITX_1MD3lhuwznRzrZmXaidWmxPp3jzFBO_UG8
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/tthis-chicken-vaccine-makes-virus-dangerous?fbclid=IwAR3FFpeotVxT2bWE3xt-HV1EKZBd-td2x7top17EU-n8MEfn_AHXFYEVy0I
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/leaky-vaccines-enhance-spread-of-deadlier-chicken-viruses
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pbio.1002198&;fbclid=IwAR3vJFk2SUreU7ZtYUzehZMX1ZK_uQqtENJkRkxsSgZUaeQVphI4uD4n_48
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-variant-specific-covid-vaccine/?fbclid=IwAR0HYnpSXX2N1nk4bSqGl8vcB6AgOdjZvY2wgcJfkTJuZqxapHJCJ7DlN_0
Thumbnail Link:
https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/app/uploads/2015/07/Chicken-Cancer_NYT-Feb-30-1970.jpg
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