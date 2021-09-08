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Johnathan Ramirez Stops By Waking the Future! A Look At "Vaccines" In Chickens 09-07-2021
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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30 views • September 08, 2021
Johnathan Ramirez from Thriving Earth Farm comes back with us tonight to talk about the effects of vaccines in poultry. The connection between them and what we are seeing now could be there and questions should be asked! Apologies for the abrupt ending on this one guys an emergency came up at the end.

Johnathan's Website:
thrivingearthfarm.com

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Article Links:

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/leaky-vaccines-can-produce-stronger-versions-of-viruses-072715?fbclid=IwAR1lAIStuI9zZWCH2NOJkITX_1MD3lhuwznRzrZmXaidWmxPp3jzFBO_UG8

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/science/tthis-chicken-vaccine-makes-virus-dangerous?fbclid=IwAR3FFpeotVxT2bWE3xt-HV1EKZBd-td2x7top17EU-n8MEfn_AHXFYEVy0I

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/leaky-vaccines-enhance-spread-of-deadlier-chicken-viruses

https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pbio.1002198&;fbclid=IwAR3vJFk2SUreU7ZtYUzehZMX1ZK_uQqtENJkRkxsSgZUaeQVphI4uD4n_48

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-variant-specific-covid-vaccine/?fbclid=IwAR0HYnpSXX2N1nk4bSqGl8vcB6AgOdjZvY2wgcJfkTJuZqxapHJCJ7DlN_0

Thumbnail Link:
https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/app/uploads/2015/07/Chicken-Cancer_NYT-Feb-30-1970.jpg
Keywords
vaccinesgerm theoryterrain theorywaking the futurejohnathan ramirez
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