Israel vs. Palestine: Appeasement Then and Now – Lessons Learned
American Patriots God Country
19 hours ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Watch this incredibly important message from Prime Minister Netanyahu on Israel, Islam, Gaza, Palestine and more. As believers (AKA Christians), it's essential to understand the significance of Israel in the Bible. Don't embrace lies. Don't fall into the trending anti-Israel rhetoric being pushed in the world by Satan himself. Embrace the truth.

📖 2 Timothy 4:3-4

3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.

📖 Joel 3:1-2

1 For, behold, in those days, & in that time, when I shall bring again the captivity of Judah & Jerusalem, 2 I will also gather all nations, & will bring them down into the Valley of Jehoshaphat, & will plead with them there for my people & for my heritage Israel, whom they've scattered among the nations, & PARTED MY LAND.

According to this centuries old Bible prophecy now being fulfilled, the nations will try to divide God's promised land to the Jews. Dividing Israel brings God’s judgment.

God's word will NOT return void! A “Two State Solution” will only bring further chaos & bloodshed to the region.

📖 1 Thessalonians 5:3

3 For when they shall say, Peace & safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; & they shall not escape.

Instead of hating the Jews & Israel as the devil-infused world wants, obey God, #SupportIsrael, & receive His blessings.

📖 Genesis 12:3

3 And I will bless them that bless thee (Israel), & curse him that curseth thee: & in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.

Keywords
terrorismtrendingisraelislampalestinebenjamin netanyahugazaamerican patriots for god and countrywar on terrorisrael warviral videostwo-state solutionisrael vs palestine conflictmiddle east history explainedappeasement foreign policyisrael palestine current eventsmiddle east geopolitics 2025historical parallels in conflictpeace process israel palestineunderstanding the israel conflict
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

00:25Joel 3:1-2 Reading by American Patriots for God and Country's Steve Baldassari

00:47Benjamin Netanyahu Speech on the Israel vs. Palestine Conflict with the Muslims

02:01Behold Israel's Amir Tsarfati Explains Why As Believers, It's Essential to Understand the Significance of Israel in the Bible

03:36American Patriots for God and Country Outro

