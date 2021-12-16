© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientific Journal Censorship With Dr. Malone (With Sonia Elijah TrialSite News)
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 16, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/16/scientific-journal-censorship.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211216&mid=DM1067600&rid=1352104828
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/u/s/B/L/usBLc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, shares scientific censorship that’s running rampant in medical journals
Data on repurposing existing drugs to treat COVID-19 is being blocked, rejected and buried
Scientific journals depend on revenue from selling journal reprints to pharmaceutical companies — major financial motivation to print only research that’s favorable to the pharmaceutical industry
Rampant lawlessness, in which rules and regulations about bioethics are being completely disregarded, has taken over
We're experiencing a threat of global slavery of the entire population to financial interests that can be traced back to BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world
Sonia Elijah with TrialSite News was the first U.K. journalist to interview Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology.1 That interview was taken down by YouTube within a matter of hours because Malone detailed scientific truths that go against the narrative being pushed globally.2
Her second interview with Malone is above. You can now hear some of the points that have been censored, starting with scientific censorship at medical journals. Malone has had multiple peer-reviewed papers seeking to repurpose existing medications as COVID-19 treatments blocked from publication by journals.
In one example, Malone and colleagues found that combined treatment with celecoxib, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and high-dose famotidine, a heartburn drug sold under the brand name Pepcid, led to improved outcomes among COVID-19 patients, including 100% survival.3 It’s been repeatedly rejected for publication.
Malone was also a former guest editor of a special issue of Frontiers in Pharmacology, which published an abstract of a peer-reviewed study by Pierre Kory on ivermectin for COVID-19 — until it was pulled due to a third-party complaint, with no chance for resubmission.
“That was completely inexplicable,” Malone said. “Some third party complained to Frontiers and successfully had that pulled, even though it had passed peer review with an expert panel of peer reviewers including senior reviewers from the FDA.”4
A Coordinated Attack on Dissenters
Working in tandem with scientific censorship is a modern-day witch hunt targeting physicians. Malone describes it as a three-step process in which, first, third parties complain about physicians who are treating COVID-19 patients early on in the disease. “It’s almost never patients” who complain, Malone says, but once the third-party complaint is made, medical boards are obligated to open an investigation.
“Basically, physicians are accused of … the sin of administering licensed drugs off-label, which is about 30% of all prescriptions are off label. Then, then these complaints are filed with the medical boards,” he said. Once the investigation process is initiated, the press is alerted, which subsequently writes multiple articles about the physician being investigated, destroying their reputation.
“This destroys the credibility of the physician,” Malone said. “They're typically fired from their hospital for creating a controversy. Often they are kicked out of their medical practice group and basically are forced to become free agents.”5 It’s a systematic attack that deprives those accused of their ability to earn a living, while frightening others who might speak out into remaining silent.
Meanwhile, scientific journals have financial motivation to print only research that’s favorable to the pharmaceutical industry. “They don't have to advertise or buy stock in one of these companies,” Malone said. “What they do is buy very large numbers of reprints of papers that are favorable to their position.”
The reprints “don’t come cheaply,” which means “the journals end up with a large fraction of their revenue coming from the sale of these reprints to pharmaceutical companies.” The pharmaceutical companies hand the reprints out to physicians’ offices, and the scientific journals rely on this revenue — a major motivation to continue printing research that’s favorable to Big Pharma.
“It's another nefarious way that the pharmaceutical industry has figured out how to exert influence by bending the law,” he explains. “They don't have to disclose the conflict of interest because it's not a direct payment.”
Also...
High-Level Lawlessness Is Rampant
Manipulation of Data at Multiple Levels
A Threat of Global Slavery
The Majority Have Gone Mad
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/u/s/B/L/usBLc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, shares scientific censorship that’s running rampant in medical journals
Data on repurposing existing drugs to treat COVID-19 is being blocked, rejected and buried
Scientific journals depend on revenue from selling journal reprints to pharmaceutical companies — major financial motivation to print only research that’s favorable to the pharmaceutical industry
Rampant lawlessness, in which rules and regulations about bioethics are being completely disregarded, has taken over
We're experiencing a threat of global slavery of the entire population to financial interests that can be traced back to BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world
Sonia Elijah with TrialSite News was the first U.K. journalist to interview Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology.1 That interview was taken down by YouTube within a matter of hours because Malone detailed scientific truths that go against the narrative being pushed globally.2
Her second interview with Malone is above. You can now hear some of the points that have been censored, starting with scientific censorship at medical journals. Malone has had multiple peer-reviewed papers seeking to repurpose existing medications as COVID-19 treatments blocked from publication by journals.
In one example, Malone and colleagues found that combined treatment with celecoxib, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and high-dose famotidine, a heartburn drug sold under the brand name Pepcid, led to improved outcomes among COVID-19 patients, including 100% survival.3 It’s been repeatedly rejected for publication.
Malone was also a former guest editor of a special issue of Frontiers in Pharmacology, which published an abstract of a peer-reviewed study by Pierre Kory on ivermectin for COVID-19 — until it was pulled due to a third-party complaint, with no chance for resubmission.
“That was completely inexplicable,” Malone said. “Some third party complained to Frontiers and successfully had that pulled, even though it had passed peer review with an expert panel of peer reviewers including senior reviewers from the FDA.”4
A Coordinated Attack on Dissenters
Working in tandem with scientific censorship is a modern-day witch hunt targeting physicians. Malone describes it as a three-step process in which, first, third parties complain about physicians who are treating COVID-19 patients early on in the disease. “It’s almost never patients” who complain, Malone says, but once the third-party complaint is made, medical boards are obligated to open an investigation.
“Basically, physicians are accused of … the sin of administering licensed drugs off-label, which is about 30% of all prescriptions are off label. Then, then these complaints are filed with the medical boards,” he said. Once the investigation process is initiated, the press is alerted, which subsequently writes multiple articles about the physician being investigated, destroying their reputation.
“This destroys the credibility of the physician,” Malone said. “They're typically fired from their hospital for creating a controversy. Often they are kicked out of their medical practice group and basically are forced to become free agents.”5 It’s a systematic attack that deprives those accused of their ability to earn a living, while frightening others who might speak out into remaining silent.
Meanwhile, scientific journals have financial motivation to print only research that’s favorable to the pharmaceutical industry. “They don't have to advertise or buy stock in one of these companies,” Malone said. “What they do is buy very large numbers of reprints of papers that are favorable to their position.”
The reprints “don’t come cheaply,” which means “the journals end up with a large fraction of their revenue coming from the sale of these reprints to pharmaceutical companies.” The pharmaceutical companies hand the reprints out to physicians’ offices, and the scientific journals rely on this revenue — a major motivation to continue printing research that’s favorable to Big Pharma.
“It's another nefarious way that the pharmaceutical industry has figured out how to exert influence by bending the law,” he explains. “They don't have to disclose the conflict of interest because it's not a direct payment.”
Also...
High-Level Lawlessness Is Rampant
Manipulation of Data at Multiple Levels
A Threat of Global Slavery
The Majority Have Gone Mad
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.