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WHY PEOPLE WILL START DYING AFTER RECEIVING mRNA VACCINATIONS [2021-01-03] - PROF. DOLORES CAHILL (VIDEO)
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540 views • February 07, 2021
WHY PEOPLE WILL START DYING AFTER RECEIVING mRNA VACCINATIONS [2021-01-03] - PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL (VIDEO)
Many people will be dying from the Covid mRNA Experimental Vaccines after their first, second, and third shots. Many people will die quickly from side effects within days or weeks, but also your immune system will kill yourself from within months and years later when your body is exposed to any kind of Coronaviruses including Common Colds. It will look like septic shock, followed by organ failure, and the world governments will claim these future deaths will be from Covid, rather than the mRNA Experimental Vaccine that will be killing them. The mRNA Vaccination is not actually a vaccination, it is actually an OPERATING SYSTEM or GENE THERAPY. This is the reason they must be kept much colder than a regular vaccine. Hydrochloroquine (Malaria meds) and Zinc (natural mineral) tablets stop CV19 in its tracks for a cost of $20.00. Hydrochloroquine has been around for nearly 70 years, is 100% safe, and 100% effective, so NO EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE SHOULD EVER BE INJECTED INTO YOUR BODY.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Many people will be dying from the Covid mRNA Experimental Vaccines after their first, second, and third shots. Many people will die quickly from side effects within days or weeks, but also your immune system will kill yourself from within months and years later when your body is exposed to any kind of Coronaviruses including Common Colds. It will look like septic shock, followed by organ failure, and the world governments will claim these future deaths will be from Covid, rather than the mRNA Experimental Vaccine that will be killing them. The mRNA Vaccination is not actually a vaccination, it is actually an OPERATING SYSTEM or GENE THERAPY. This is the reason they must be kept much colder than a regular vaccine. Hydrochloroquine (Malaria meds) and Zinc (natural mineral) tablets stop CV19 in its tracks for a cost of $20.00. Hydrochloroquine has been around for nearly 70 years, is 100% safe, and 100% effective, so NO EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE SHOULD EVER BE INJECTED INTO YOUR BODY.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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