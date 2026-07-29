1930s big band swing and traditional pop, The arrangement features a prominent brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing syncopated stabs and melodic counterpoint, A walking double bass and a drum kit using brushes on the snare and a steady hi-hat pulse provide the rhythmic drive, A baritone male vocalist delivers a smooth, crooning performance, The track includes a xylophone or glockenspiel doubling the main melody in the instrumental sections, The tempo is approximately 140 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of F major, The structure alternates between vocal verses and brass-heavy instrumental interludes with call-and-response patterns between the woodwinds and brass

[Intro]



(Driving bassline opens, rhythmic high-hat, upbeat clean guitar riff)



[Verse 1]



Got a glowing screen strapped right to my wrist



Telling me I'm alive, giving me a quick list



Tells me when to breathe, tells me when to stand



Like I forgot how to function as a regular man



Counted seven thousand steps by the middle of lunch



Now it wants a glass of water and a mid-day hunch



[Pre-Chorus]



Ping for an email, ping for a text



What kind of biological function is next?



[Chorus]



Smart people don't need smart watches!



We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!



I don't need a gadget on a leather strap



To tell me if I slept well during my nap!



Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light



I know how to tell the time day or night!



[Verse 2]



It buzzes when I sit, it buzzes when I walk



Interruption engine every time I try to talk



It says "Time to hydrate," yeah, thanks a whole lot



I was waiting for a battery to tell me I'm hot



charging every night just to track my own sleep



Now I’m dreaming in notifications, four levels deep



[Pre-Chorus]



Ping for a streak, ping for a goal



Who put an algorithm in control of my soul?



[Chorus]



Smart people don't need smart watches!



We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!



I don't need a gadget on a leather strap



To tell me if I slept well during my nap!



Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light



I know how to tell the time day or night!



[Bridge]



(Tempo drops slightly, bass-heavy groove)



Two hands on a clockface, moving in a circle



Simple ticking mechanism, nothing dark or purple



No firmware updates, no cloud syncing space



Just a mechanical tick... right in its place.



(Guitar builds up abruptly)



ONE, TWO, THREE, CUT THE FREQUENCY!



[Guitar Solo / Synth Riff]



[Chorus]



Smart people don't need smart watches!



We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!



I don't need a gadget on a leather strap



To tell me if I slept well during my nap!



Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light



I know how to tell the time day or night!



[Outro]



(Music strips back to solo bass and snappy drums)



Look at my wrist...



Nothing there.



Just skin and bone... and peace of mind.



(Final sharp snare hit)



[End]





