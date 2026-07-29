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🎵Smart People Don't Need Smart Watches
wolfburg
wolfburg
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1930s big band swing and traditional pop, The arrangement features a prominent brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing syncopated stabs and melodic counterpoint, A walking double bass and a drum kit using brushes on the snare and a steady hi-hat pulse provide the rhythmic drive, A baritone male vocalist delivers a smooth, crooning performance, The track includes a xylophone or glockenspiel doubling the main melody in the instrumental sections, The tempo is approximately 140 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of F major, The structure alternates between vocal verses and brass-heavy instrumental interludes with call-and-response patterns between the woodwinds and brass

[Intro]

(Driving bassline opens, rhythmic high-hat, upbeat clean guitar riff)

[Verse 1]

Got a glowing screen strapped right to my wrist

Telling me I'm alive, giving me a quick list

Tells me when to breathe, tells me when to stand

Like I forgot how to function as a regular man

Counted seven thousand steps by the middle of lunch

Now it wants a glass of water and a mid-day hunch

[Pre-Chorus]

Ping for an email, ping for a text

What kind of biological function is next?

[Chorus]

Smart people don't need smart watches!

We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!

I don't need a gadget on a leather strap

To tell me if I slept well during my nap!

Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light

I know how to tell the time day or night!

[Verse 2]

It buzzes when I sit, it buzzes when I walk

Interruption engine every time I try to talk

It says "Time to hydrate," yeah, thanks a whole lot

I was waiting for a battery to tell me I'm hot

charging every night just to track my own sleep

Now I’m dreaming in notifications, four levels deep

[Pre-Chorus]

Ping for a streak, ping for a goal

Who put an algorithm in control of my soul?

[Chorus]

Smart people don't need smart watches!

We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!

I don't need a gadget on a leather strap

To tell me if I slept well during my nap!

Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light

I know how to tell the time day or night!

[Bridge]

(Tempo drops slightly, bass-heavy groove)

Two hands on a clockface, moving in a circle

Simple ticking mechanism, nothing dark or purple

No firmware updates, no cloud syncing space

Just a mechanical tick... right in its place.

(Guitar builds up abruptly)

ONE, TWO, THREE, CUT THE FREQUENCY!

[Guitar Solo / Synth Riff]

[Chorus]

Smart people don't need smart watches!

We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!

I don't need a gadget on a leather strap

To tell me if I slept well during my nap!

Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light

I know how to tell the time day or night!

[Outro]

(Music strips back to solo bass and snappy drums)

Look at my wrist...

Nothing there.

Just skin and bone... and peace of mind.

(Final sharp snare hit)

[End]


Keywords
1930s big band swing and traditional popthe arrangement features a prominent brass section with trumpetstrombonesand saxophones performing syncopated stabs and melodic counterpointa walking double bass and a drum kit using brushes on the snare and a steady hi-hat puls
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