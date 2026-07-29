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1930s big band swing and traditional pop, The arrangement features a prominent brass section with trumpets, trombones, and saxophones performing syncopated stabs and melodic counterpoint, A walking double bass and a drum kit using brushes on the snare and a steady hi-hat pulse provide the rhythmic drive, A baritone male vocalist delivers a smooth, crooning performance, The track includes a xylophone or glockenspiel doubling the main melody in the instrumental sections, The tempo is approximately 140 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of F major, The structure alternates between vocal verses and brass-heavy instrumental interludes with call-and-response patterns between the woodwinds and brass
[Intro]
(Driving bassline opens, rhythmic high-hat, upbeat clean guitar riff)
[Verse 1]
Got a glowing screen strapped right to my wrist
Telling me I'm alive, giving me a quick list
Tells me when to breathe, tells me when to stand
Like I forgot how to function as a regular man
Counted seven thousand steps by the middle of lunch
Now it wants a glass of water and a mid-day hunch
[Pre-Chorus]
Ping for an email, ping for a text
What kind of biological function is next?
[Chorus]
Smart people don't need smart watches!
We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!
I don't need a gadget on a leather strap
To tell me if I slept well during my nap!
Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light
I know how to tell the time day or night!
[Verse 2]
It buzzes when I sit, it buzzes when I walk
Interruption engine every time I try to talk
It says "Time to hydrate," yeah, thanks a whole lot
I was waiting for a battery to tell me I'm hot
charging every night just to track my own sleep
Now I’m dreaming in notifications, four levels deep
[Pre-Chorus]
Ping for a streak, ping for a goal
Who put an algorithm in control of my soul?
[Chorus]
Smart people don't need smart watches!
We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!
I don't need a gadget on a leather strap
To tell me if I slept well during my nap!
Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light
I know how to tell the time day or night!
[Bridge]
(Tempo drops slightly, bass-heavy groove)
Two hands on a clockface, moving in a circle
Simple ticking mechanism, nothing dark or purple
No firmware updates, no cloud syncing space
Just a mechanical tick... right in its place.
(Guitar builds up abruptly)
ONE, TWO, THREE, CUT THE FREQUENCY!
[Guitar Solo / Synth Riff]
[Chorus]
Smart people don't need smart watches!
We know when we’re tired, we know when we’re hot!
I don't need a gadget on a leather strap
To tell me if I slept well during my nap!
Keep your heart rate monitor, keep your blue light
I know how to tell the time day or night!
[Outro]
(Music strips back to solo bass and snappy drums)
Look at my wrist...
Nothing there.
Just skin and bone... and peace of mind.
(Final sharp snare hit)
[End]