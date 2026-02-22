The Origin of Spiritual Battle in Heaven, Motivated by Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I took my name from Abdiel, the seraph in John Milton's 'Paradise Lost' who is the only angel in Satan's command to disobey orders. He rebukes his general and joins the warriors loyal to the Most High. This epic poem inspired my own epic poem, ELIJAH.
Abdiel, Elijah, and Moses are exemplars of speaking Truth TO Power, not just ABOUT power.
Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM free at https://PoetProphet.com
This clip excerpted from my recent interview with Amy's Bookshelf Reviews. Find her at https://amysbookshelfreviews.com/