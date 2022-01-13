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MUST WATCH PANDEMIC INTERVIEW WITH DR LELAND STILLMAN AND DR BRIAN HOOKER
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51 views • January 13, 2022
This is a must watch - a stunning interview by Dr Brian Hooker with his guest Dr Leland Stillman, Episode 11 of 'DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS' posted on December 9, 2021 for Childrens Health Defense CHD.TV.
Dr Stillman talks about his experience on the frontline during the early days of Covid and the pandemic that wasn't. He also describes a number of areas of institutional fraud in the Medical-Pharma Industrial Complex with many actors capitalizing on the Covid hysteria and fear fomented by government, WHO, the media and the influence of Big Pharma in pushing the experimental gene-jabs, and how the industry routinely covers-up a growing number of vaccine injuries and deaths. Dr Stillman also talks about his undercover investigative work into the Big Pharma drug cartel with Project Veritas.
This interview was originally published at:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/0vUbiyNKzy
Dr Stillman talks about his experience on the frontline during the early days of Covid and the pandemic that wasn't. He also describes a number of areas of institutional fraud in the Medical-Pharma Industrial Complex with many actors capitalizing on the Covid hysteria and fear fomented by government, WHO, the media and the influence of Big Pharma in pushing the experimental gene-jabs, and how the industry routinely covers-up a growing number of vaccine injuries and deaths. Dr Stillman also talks about his undercover investigative work into the Big Pharma drug cartel with Project Veritas.
This interview was originally published at:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/doctors-and-scientists-with-brian-hooker-phd/0vUbiyNKzy
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