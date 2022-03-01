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Wagging The Dog Will Bite The Globalist But They Will Adjust
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151 views • March 01, 2022
Even if America is destroyed by nukes, the globalist will move forward with a one world government. It will actually make it easier for them, because America will no longer be in the way, which is what they want in the first place.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
US Will Not Raise Nuclear Alert Level, But Psaki Says Putin's Threat To Use Nukes Is Dangerous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4Kf6sGtq3M
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
US Will Not Raise Nuclear Alert Level, But Psaki Says Putin's Threat To Use Nukes Is Dangerous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4Kf6sGtq3M
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