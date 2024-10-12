© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones: Weather, Anthony Brian Logan: Obama, Doug In Exile: Jack Smith, Wendy Bell | EP1349 - Highlights Begin 10/12/2024 8:00 PM EDST
*** 1:00
Alex Jones 10/12 - Groundbreaking Documentary Exposes How Secret Weather Control
- https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/weather/
***
Anthony Brian Logan 10/12 - Obama LECTURES Black Men Over Lack Of Kamala Harris Support!
***
Doug In Exile 10/12 - Jack Smith ENDED By CNN For 'Cheap Shot' (New Documents Release)
*** 1:35:35
Wendy Bell Radio 10/11 - So Long, Chuck
