Jews, Bankers, Trump Assassination, Good Ole Shoe, Jesuit Theater, Adventism

SR 2024-09-08 Good Ole Shoe
Topic list:
* How does Johnny handle haters?
* “Jew-Baiter Number One!”
* Andrew Jackson, the Central Bank, Nicholas Biddle and the University of Pennsylvania.
* The shocking number of Jews trained by the secret Jesuits at U of PA.
* Ole Dammegard has thrown the BS flag on the Phallus piercing.
* Johnny’s letter to Ole. Is Don Cheatle’s white wife head of the Secret Service?!
* Bryan Denlinger pulls a Daniel Craig.
* Trump wearing the NASA serpent’s tongue.
* Black asses and white asses flying over a metallic Challenger: Freemasons give the Kurgen salute to Johnny (at Russian sailor expense).
* Wag the Dog: Good Ole Shoe
* The Jesuits love the horrors of being burned alive: Iwo Jima flag-raising explained.
* When the Machine pushes a shocking lie, Hollywood to the rescue!
* The 82nd gets shredded to reach “A Bridge Too Far”: “HAIL MARY, FULL OF GRACE...HAIL MARY, FULL OF GRACE...”
* Bill and Kody throw the B.S. flag on Watler Veith: but is he right?
* Can an Adventist be perfect? Ellen G. White said: YES!
* Can orthodox “Christianity” still Save souls? Can it keep them...?
* What did Walter Martin do for Adventism?
* Once you attack the Trinity, this will happen to you.
_____________________
